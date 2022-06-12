Bookmark This! Ep 31: Checking out the International Booker Prize

Updated
Published
4 min ago

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li take on six books shortlisted for the International Booker Prize - from Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk's sweeping novel The Books Of Jacob to Geetanjali Shree's Tomb Of Sand, which has become the first Indian-language novel to win the award.

Listen at str.sg/wBTr

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li, Paxton Pang and Eden Soh

Edited by: Paxton Pang

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 12, 2022, with the headline Bookmark This! Ep 31: Checking out the International Booker Prize. Subscribe

