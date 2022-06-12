Bookmark This! Ep 31: Checking out the International Booker Prize

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li take on six books shortlisted for the International Booker Prize - from Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk's sweeping novel The Books Of Jacob to Geetanjali Shree's Tomb Of Sand, which has become the first Indian-language novel to win the award.

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li, Paxton Pang and Eden Soh

Edited by: Paxton Pang

