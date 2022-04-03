Bookmark This! Ep 29: Love and other mysteries

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists (from far left) Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li look at two novels on romance in the 21st century: Jane Pek's The Verifiers and Monica Ali's Love Marriage. Listen at str.sg/weMf

