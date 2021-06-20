Bookmark This! Ep 22: Lurkers and lingering spirits in Sandi Tan and Zen Cho’s new novels

Olivia Ho (left) and Toh Wen Li.
In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li look at two new genre-bending novels that mix horror and humour – Black Water Sister by Malaysian author Zen Cho and Lurkers by Singaporeborn film-maker Sandi Tan. Listen at str.sg/3Z3P

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Fa’izah Sani
