Bookmark This! Ep 18: Favourites of 2020

What are the books that got you through 2020? In the latest episode of this monthly literary podcast, Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li pick some of their favourite books that came out this year - from Maggie O'Farrell's plague novel Hamnet to Utopia Avenue, David Mitchell's escapist ode to the Swinging Sixties. Listen at str.sg/JRqh

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Muhammad Firmann Edited by: Muhammad Firmann

Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on: Spotify: str.sg/oeGg Apple Podcasts: str.sg/oeXN Google Podcasts: str.sg/Ju4n Send feedback to podcast@sph.com.sg