Bookmark This! Ep 18: Favourites of 2020

What are the books that got you through 2020?

In the latest episode of this monthly literary podcast, Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li pick some of their favourite books that came out this year, from the late Clive James' reflections on poetry in The Fire Of Joy to Joshua Kam's madcap How The Man In Green Saved Pahang, And Possibly The World. Listen at str.sg/JRqh

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Muhammad Firmann

