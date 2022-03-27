Top Of The Stack: Stick to singing, Dolly Parton

1 FICTION

RUN ROSE RUN

By Dolly Parton and James Patterson

Century/ Paperback/437 pages/ $30.94/ Books Kinokuniya

3/5 stars

Who does not love Dolly Parton? The legendary American country singer has won hearts the world over with hits such as Jolene, 9 To 5 and I Will Always Love You.

Her brand is one of wholesome goodness. She started a library programme for children, voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and donated US$1 million (S$1.36 million) to help fund coronavirus research.

Now, at 76, Parton has released her first novel.

Run Rose Run, which she co-wrote with prolific author James Patterson, tells the story of a young woman on the run who dreams of becoming a country music star.

In Nashville, Rose McCord performs at a bar and is spotted by hunky guitarist Ethan Blake, who happens to be an associate of retired country legend Ruthanna Ryder.

The book is a bestseller in the United States, and a film produced by Reese Witherspoon, reportedly starring Parton herself, is in the works.

But if people are to judge the book based on its literary merits alone, it does not quite cut the mustard.

It is billed as a thriller, but the early promise of suspense does not hold up. The story runs out of gas after 100 pages, its thin plot padded out with unmemorable encounters between Rose and industry folk. Handsome love interest Ethan is as much of a cardboard character as the baddies Rose is trying to escape from.

Parton, who grew up poor in Tennessee and moved to Nashville after high school to become a star, based the book's two female characters on herself - Rose, a talented singer-songwriter who is hungry for success, and Ruthanna, the retired queen of country who is still in love with making music.

You will inevitably find yourself reading this book in Parton's voice: "Ruthanna couldn't get the da** lick out of her head. A descending roll in C major, twangy as a rubber band, it was crying out for lyrics, a bass line, a song to live inside."

The problem with celebrities writing novels about people similar to themselves is that their personality can often end up overshadowing the story.

Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke ran into a similar problem in his 2021 book, A Bright Ray Of Darkness, the tale of a film actor making his Broadway debut. And Hawke, in contrast to Parton, is an extremely competent writer.

At its best, Run Rose Run offers a glimpse into the mind of the woman who was born to write music and sing on stage.

But why turn to fiction when real life tells a better story? People who want to learn more about Parton's music and Nashville might be better served reaching for her 1994 autobiography Dolly: My Life And Other Unfinished Business, or Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life In Lyrics (2020), written by Parton and Robert K. Oermann.

At the end of Run Rose Run is a songbook with lyrics from Parton's new companion album of the same name. After reading about Rose and her songs, you can listen to them and sing along. These are some very fine tunes.

All but the most die-hard of Parton fans should skip the book and check out the album instead.

If you like this, read: She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton And The Women Who Lived Her Songs by Sarah Smarsh (Scribner, 2020, $28.08, Books Kinokuniya), who explores how Parton's songs gave a voice to working-class women.

2 NON-FICTION

THE INVISIBLE KINGDOM: REIMAGINING CHRONIC ILLNESS

By Meghan O'Rourke

Riverhead Books/Paperback/ 288 pages/$32.64/Major bookstores

A look at the silent epidemic of poorly understood illnesses in America - autoimmune diseases, post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome, long Covid-19 and more. Meghan O'Rourke, a journalist and critic as well as a long-time sufferer of autoimmune issues, draws on interviews with doctors, patients, researchers and public health experts.

3 NON-FICTION

THE IMPOSSIBLE CITY: A HONG KONG MEMOIR

By Karen Cheung

Random House/Hardcover/ 320 pages/$37.99/Books Kinokuniya

Karen Cheung, a Hong Kong journalist who was born before the handover to China in 1997, blends cultural criticism, memoir and reportage in this insider's view of Hong Kong - from the city's counterculture and creative underbelly to its transformation over the years and the recent protests.

4 NON-FICTION

A LONG ROAD TO JUSTICE: STORIES FROM THE FRONTLINES IN ASIA

By Sylvia Yu Friedman

Penguin Random House South-east Asia/Paperback/284 pages/ $28.78/Major bookstores

This memoir, which draws on the Hong Kong-based author's work in journalism and counter-trafficking, is an account of the abuse and enslavement of women and girls in the Asia-Pacific region.

5 NON-FICTION

THE STASI POETRY CIRCLE: THE CREATIVE WRITING CLASS THAT TRIED TO WIN THE COLD WAR

By Philip Oltermann

Faber & Faber/Paperback/304 pages/ $29.96/Major bookstores

In socialist East Berlin, a group of soldiers and border guards used to gather for monthly meetings at a military compound to learn how to write lyrical verse. Germany-born journalist Philip Oltermann, who spent five years looking through Stasi files, tells their story.

6 FICTION

FRENCH BRAID

By Anne Tyler

Vintage/Hardcover/256 pages/ $37.98/Books Kinokuniya

The Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist returns to familiar territory in this story of a Baltimore family which spans the 1950s to the present.

7 FICTION

PARADAIS

By Fernanda Melchor, translated by Sophie Hughes

Fitzcarraldo Editions/Paperback/ 118 pages/$23.03/Major bookstores

This brutal, intense story of two teenagers in a luxury housing complex shines a light on the fault lines in Mexican society. It was one of 13 titles longlisted for this year's International Booker Prize.

8 FICTION

PORTRAIT OF AN UNKNOWN LADY

By Maria Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead

Vintage/Paperback/192 pages/ $32.95/Books Kinokuniya

An auction house employee gets on the trail of a master forger whose counterfeits have rocked the Buenos Aires art world.

9 FICTION

CHERISH FARRAH

By Bethany C. Morrow

Dutton/Paperback/321 pages/ $32.64/Major bookstores

In this social horror novel, best friends Farrah Turner and Cherish Whitman are the only two black teenage girls in their country club community. When her family faces foreclosure, the troubled Farrah insinuates herself into Cherish's wealthy and white adopted family. However, she might not be the only one with an ulterior motive.

10 YOUNG ADULT

GALLANT

By V.E. Schwab

Titan Books/Paperback/310 pages/ $19.94/Books Kinokuniya

Sixteen-year-old Olivia Prior, who grew up in an orphanage, receives a letter from her uncle summoning her to his estate. She arrives to find her uncle dead and she searches the shadowy house for answers.