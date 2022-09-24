Book stack: 10 reads to wrap up September

1. The Accidental Malay by Karina Robles Bahrin
Fiction/Epigram Books/Paperback/222 pages/$28.78/https://str.sg/wrGv
At 41, Jasmine Leong is the Bak Kwa Princess of Kuala Lumpur, tipped to inherit the Leong clan’s billion-ringgit company Phoenix.
Never mind her murky origins as an orphan adopted by her grandmother; the years of hostility as she rose through the male-dominated ranks; or even her unfulfilling affair with a married Malay-Muslim man.
On the cusp of her success, however, she is confronted with a shocking secret: Her Chinese father, who was reportedly killed during Malaysia’s 1969 racial riots, had converted to Islam, and her birth mother is Malay.
2. The Hurting Kind by Ada Limon
Poetry/Milkweed Editions/Hardcover/112 pages/$41.92/https://str.sg/wrNk
“I have always been too sensitive, a weeper/ from a long line of weepers,” writes Ada Limon. “I am the hurting kind.”
This masterful collection by the acclaimed American poet offers a new way of looking at the everyday. The poems, laced with melancholy but also hope, contain observations of nature, familial connections and other things in the world.
3. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers To Absurd Hypothetical Questions by Randall Munroe
Non-fiction/John Murray/Paperback/354 pages/$30.90/https://str.sg/wrNZ
If a T. rex were released in New York City, how many humans a day would it need to consume to get its needed calorie intake?
At what point in human history was there too many (English) books to be able to read them all in one lifetime?
What if you were hanging on a helicopter blade by your hands and then somebody turned it on?
In this sequel to What If?, the creator of popular Web comic xkcd offers scientific answers to absurd hypothetical questions.
“Sometimes simple questions turn out to be unexpectedly hard,” the former Nasa roboticist writes in his introduction. “Why does your hair stand on end when you rub a ballooon on it, anyway? The usual answer from science class is that electrons are transferred from your hair to the balloon, leaving your hair positively charged. The charged hairs repel one another and stick out.
“Except... why do electrons get transferred from the hair to the balloon? Why don’t they go the other way?
“That’s a great question, and the answer is that no one knows.”
4. Lessons by Ian McEwan
Fiction/Jonathan Cape/Paperback/496 pages/$32.10/https://str.sg/wrN4
The author of Atonement (2001) is back with a poignant new novel whose events span from the start of the Cold War to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Protagonist Roland Baines is a boy when he is sexually abused by his piano teacher Miriam Cornell. For decades, he struggles to recover from the experience. Roland eventually finds work as a lounge pianist and marries a woman who one day mysteriously disappears, leaving him alone with their baby son.
This book is a must-read for anyone who admires McEwan’s prose.
5. Best Of Friends by Kamila Shamsie
Fiction/Bloomsbury/Paperback/336 pages/$28.17/Buy here https://str.sg/wrNo/Borrow here https://str.sg/wrNJ
This story follows two friends, Zahra and Maryam, from their childhood in 1980s Karachi to their lives in London decades later.
Adult Maryam, who has become a venture capitalist, muses: “Perhaps that was the key to the longevity of childhood friendships – all those shared subtexts that no one else could discern.
“And perhaps shared subtexts felt even more necessary when you both lived far away from the city of your childhood that was itself the subtext to your lives. Childhood friendship really was the most mysterious of all relationships... it was built around rules that didn’t extend to any other pairing in life. You weren’t tied by blood, or profession, or an enmeshed domesticity or even – as was the case with friendships made in adulthood – much by way of common interests.”
The author, who is Pakistani-British, won the Women’s Prize for Fiction for her earlier novel Home Fire (2017).
6. All That’s Left Unsaid by Tracey Lien
Fiction/HarperCollins Publishers/Paperback/352 pages/$24.52/https://str.sg/wrN3
This debut novel begins in Sydney in 1996, when journalist Ky Tran returns home for her teenage brother’s funeral.
On the night of his high school graduation, Denny Tran was beaten to death in a restaurant in Cabramatta, home to one of Australia’s largest Vietnamese communities. None of the witnesses, however, are talking to the police.
Ky decides to question them herself so she can uncover the truth behind the murder.
7. The Book Of Goose by Yiyun Li
Fiction/HarperCollins Publishers/Paperback/368 pages/$24.52/https://str.sg/wrNU
This novel by the celebrated China-born author is a tale of friendship and obsession involving two farm girls in France after World War II.
The story is told by Agnes, after finding out that her childhood best friend Fabienne has died in childbirth.
“One half orange plus another half orange do not make a full orange again. And that is where my story begins,” Agnes says. “An orange that did not think itself good enough for a knife, and an orange that never dreamed of turning itself into a knife. Cut and be cut, neither interested me back then.”
Li, who emigrated to the United States after university, is also the author of the autobiographical essay collection Dear Friend, From My Life I Write To You In Your Life (2017).
8. Dispatches From The South China Sea: Navigating To Common Ground by James Borton
Non-fiction/Universal Publishers/Paperback/270 pages/$48.82/https://str.sg/wrNw
“On the world atlas, the South China Sea appears as a speck of blue amid the coil of atolls, islands, peninsulas and rocks that comprise South-east Asia between the Indian and Pacific oceans. Yet, this 1.4-million-square-mile expanse is the major artery for more than $5 trillion shipped annual cargo and serves up approximately 12 per cent of the world’s fish catch,” writes journalist James Borton.
“But it is in this unique natural marine laboratory and gateway to deep-sea ambitions that an environmental crime scene remains unsolved. The South China sea faces a serious problem because of the mounting environmental degradation due to climate change, ocean acidification, plastics pollution, reclamations, overfishing, and population pressures from all neighbouring states.”
This book combines participatory research and field reportage, and is divided into three sections – field notes, ecological politics and science diplomacy.
9. Ways Of Being: Beyond Human Intelligence by James Bridle
Non-fiction/Allen Lane/Hardcover/384 pages/$47.08/https://str.sg/wrNi
Maverick writer and artist James Bridle explores the idea of “forming new relationships with non-human intelligences”.
Included here are chapters on wood wide webs, non-binary machines and the “internet of animals”.
“We have come,” Bridle writes, “to think of ‘nature’ as something separate from ourselves. When we speak of the fantastical futures envisioned by high technology, we speak of a ‘new’ or ‘next’ nature, some utopia of computation which further alienates and supplants the actual ground we came from and still stand upon. It is time to put aside such adolescent solipsism – both for the sake of ourselves and of the more-than-human world.”
10. The Betrayed by Reine Arcache Melvin
Fiction/Europa Editions/Paperback/464 pages/$26.16/https://str.sg/wrN5
This is the story of two sisters living amid political upheaval in the Philippines.
Pilar decides to continue their father’s fight against the regime, while Lali marries the dictator’s godson Arturo.
The Betrayed, a compelling and propulsive read, is Filipino-American author Reine Arcache Melvin’s first novel.