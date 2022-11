Tale Of The Dreamer’s Son

By Preeta Samarasan

Fiction/World Editions/Paperback/491 pages/$26.53/Buy here or borrow here

4 out of 5

Malaysian author Preeta Samarasan in this second effort retains much of what made her debut work, Evening Is The Whole Day (2008), a success. She again takes family dysfunction as her subject, first in drips, then unveiling in a deluge how an act of youthful jealousy paves the way for tragedy.