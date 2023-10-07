Book review: Navigating the intricacies of fate and fortune in The Square Of Sevens

The Square Of Sevens

By Laura Shepherd-Robinson

Historical Fiction/Mantle/Hardcover/528 pages/$39.25/Amazon SG (amzn.to/3tk6FfN)

3 stars

At the tender age of seven, Red, also known as Rachel, finds herself abandoned in Bath after her father’s death.

She is left with memories of her dad and a genteel guardian, but also something more extraordinary – a manuscript that unveils the intricate art of cartomancy known as the Square of Sevens.

English historical fiction writer Laura Shepherd-Robinson’s so-titled adventure novel follows Red, astute beyond her years, as she pursues her family’s secrets and her birthright, despite discouragement from her guardian, Mr Henry Antrobus.

It is a path that leads her through the luxurious estates of Georgian England and into battle with two influential, warring families in London and Devon.

Upon fleeing from Bath, Red sustains herself through fortune-telling and meets a host of characters, including horoscope reader Tamson and the mysterious Lazarus Darke.

At first glance, Darke appears to be Red’s nemesis, but proves himself to be so much more.

The Square Of Sevens is Shepherd-Robinson’s third historical novel just four years after her debut, and she skilfully captures the essence of Red’s youth, naivety and growth through her unreliable narration.

Her storytelling prowess is reminiscent of literary giants like Charles Dickens and Daphne du Maurier, and the narrative brims with disputed inheritance, suspicious deaths and enigmatic red herrings.

To defend herself, Red uses her uncanny connection to magic in dubious ways, giving her a sheen of moral complexity and unpredictability in a world she is still getting used to.

It is just as well as her opponents are formidable.

The two families of London and Devon see her as a mere pawn to advance their interests. Almost everyone Red meets has concealed motives and a lot of the propulsive force of the novel comes from this ambiguity over whether the character is friend or foe, ally or straight-up villain.

What also works well is how each chapter unfurls with a card and its interpretation, offering readers a tantalising glimpse into the potential outcomes of the characters and the plot, while the characters attempt to shape their own lives against the whisper of destiny.

But for all its strengths, the novel sprawls over 500 pages and can be more tightly woven.

It drags around the halfway mark and the pace falters in certain segments, but the ending and final twist are executed with finesse, leaving a lingering impact.

The allure of cartomancy lies in the belief that these seemingly innocuous pieces of paper can unlock the secrets of fate and reveal the paths people’s lives may take.

However, the novel reminds readers that control is but an illusion and they are cloaked in suspense till the very last card is unveiled.

