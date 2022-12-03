Book review: Maths and madness in Cormac McCarthy’s first novels in 16 years

The Passenger
By Cormac McCarthy
Picador/Paperback/385 pages/$32.85/Books Kinokuniya (str.sg/wCTg)
Stella Maris
By Cormac McCarthy
Picador/Paperback/195 pages/$28.43/Books Kinokuniya (str.sg/wCTM)
4 stars
“Human kind cannot bear very much reality,” wrote T.S. Eliot in the poem Four Quartets. In his poetry, Eliot sought a language with which to bear up to that unbearable reality, and so too does Cormac McCarthy in his first new books in 16 years.
McCarthy, 89, acclaimed for bleak, powerful novels such as Blood Meridian (1985) and The Road (2006), is considered one of the greatest living American novelists.
Blood Meridian was a violent 19th-century western; The Road was a post-apocalyptic vision of a nuclear waste in which humanity has reached its nadir.
The Passenger and Stella Maris are positioned somewhere in between. The Passenger opens on Christmas Day in 1972, as a hunter finds the body of a young woman who has taken her own life hanging in the wintry Wisconsin woods.
The woman, Alicia, is a mathematical genius and, since puberty, has been haunted by a motley crew of vaudevillian figures. They could be ghosts, aliens or time travellers from the future. They might also be figments of her schizophrenic mind.
She has a close relationship, bordering on incest, with her brother, the unsubtly named Bobby Western, a failed physicist and race car driver.
In the wake of her death, a devastated Bobby works as a salvage diver in the Gulf of Mexico.
One day, his team inspects a plane wreck with nine bodies. It turns out there was a missing passenger whose body has not been accounted for, and Bobby becomes the target of shadowy agents in what may be a government cover-up.
The Passenger feints at being a thriller or a western. But it and Stella Maris are really science fiction – that is, fiction about science.
The reclusive McCarthy, who has spent decades at the Santa Fe Institute, a New Mexico think tank, is said to prefer reading the work of scientists over that of his fellow literary authors.
He finally brings that research to bear in these pages, as characters casually chat about topos theory and quantum mechanics.
Most of what passes for narrative occurs in The Passenger, which was released first in October.
Stella Maris, out on Tuesday, serves as its coda – a “sister” novel, if you will. It is a transcript of interviews between Alicia and a psychiatrist in the mental institution she checked herself into while Bobby was in a coma from a car crash.
The separation of the books feels a bit like a cash grab. The slender, didactic Stella Maris could easily have been woven into or appended to The Passenger. While it sheds some light on The Passenger, it is not in itself a standout work.
Yet the stark beauty of McCarthy’s prose is as magnificent as ever. He makes poetry of higher mathematics. Elsewhere, he tests the limits of what language and aesthetic can convey in the face of war and grief.
Alicia and Bobby’s parents worked on the atomic bomb – their father as a physicist, their mother as a lowly lab worker – and the siblings are haunted by this legacy.
Bobby reflects on the horror of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, how in the mushroom cloud “stood a truth that would silence poetry a thousand years”.
Neither of these books is an easy read. They are deeply cerebral and jump around in time. It takes a few re-reads to figure out what is happening in the first few chapters of The Passenger alone.
McCarthy, as is his wont, eschews speech marks and certain punctuation. His dialogues, ranging from gnomic to ribald, are meant to be chewed over. They comprise some of the books’ best passages.
Bobby converses with a colourful cast of characters in his New Orleans neighbourhood – from Long John Sheddan, an eccentric crook with a grandiloquent turn of phrase, to Debussy Fields, a transgender beauty with a heart of gold.
The chief figure that Alicia is visited by is a short, wise-cracking bald man with flippers instead of hands, dubbed “The Thalidomide Kid” – which may be a nod to the teenage protagonist of Blood Meridian.
“Not every ectromelic hallucination who shows up in your boudoir on your birthday is out to get you,” he tells Alicia on the last night of her life. “We tried to spread a little sunshine in a troubled world. What’s wrong with that?”
Who is the passenger? Very few of the mysteries in these books are resolved. Instead they recede into the deeper, darker mystery that is the unknowable universe.
“I knew what my brother did not,” Alicia tells her psychiatrist. “That there was an ill-contained horror beneath the surface of the world and there always had been. That at the core of reality lies a deep and eternal demonium.”
In a late-career comeback, McCarthy leaves the reader teetering on the edge of an abyss. And it looks like such a long way down.
Borrow this book at https://go.gov.sg/thepassenger.
