Victory City

By Salman Rushdie

Fiction/Random House/Paperback/352 pages/$29.95/Books Kinokuniya

4 stars

The Ramayana begins with the sage-poet Valmiki witnessing a hunter shoot a pair of birds. This violence shakes him so deeply that he cries out in the lyrical metre with which he would compose the 24,000 verses telling the story of Rama.