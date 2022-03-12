Book review: Hope amid destruction in collection on Myanmar struggle

picking off new shoots will not stop the spring

Edited by Ko Ko Thett and Brian Haman

Ethos Books/Paperback/263 pages/$21 before GST, e-book is free/Available at Ethos's website

4 out of 5

Death and violence pervades this collection, which charts five decades of the Myanmar people's struggle against military oppression. But buried under all the destruction lies a spirit of hope, resistance and renewal.

It collects poetry, essays and firsthand accounts from Myanmar poets, activists and ordinary people across ages and ethnic groups, as they resist or escape the military that took control in a coup on Feb 1 last year, ending six years of civilian rule.

The coup plunged the country into mass strikes and protests known as the Campaign for Civil Disobedience, which has turned into what the BBC has called "essentially a civil war".

The collection is broken into three time periods - 2021, 2010 to 2020 and 1988 to 2010, moving backwards in time in what the editors' foreword describes as a symbol of the country's economic and political regression.

1988 was the year when nation-wide protests resulted in the resignation of Ne Win, a general who had ruled the country for 26 years.

The collection offers a look into both daily life and the persistent persecution that the people of Myanmar have faced since the coup. There are several accounts from activists, who have to be constantly on the move to hide from security forces.

It also serves as a written monument to those who have died in the fighting, which observers estimate at 1,503 people since the military regime came to power.

Many pieces carry dates above the authors' names, indicating when they were killed.

In My Will, assistant surgeon Thiha Tin Tun asks his mother to not grieve for too long in the event of his death. He was killed aged 27 on March 27 last year while helping to set up blockades for protesters.

He writes with stoicism: "I would like to urge my comrades, who have been in the same struggle, to be resolute and relentless. Stop fighting only when people's power is restored."

While the collection is inundated with suffering, it is also about hope and resilience. Many authors use the imagery of spring as a metaphor for change and new beginnings.

The titular essay by surgeon, writer and former political prisoner Ma Thida captures this sense of resistance and renewal in its opening image: "Teen girls in white tops and jeans confidently hold a placard that reads, 'Picking off leaves won't stop the spring.' Their faces show neither anger nor sorrow; they look determined."

As powerful as the writing is, the litany of death and destruction can be overwhelming to a reader.

Still, perhaps such a litany is the most accurate depiction of the experiences of a people who have been dragged back into an oppression from which they thought they had escaped.

