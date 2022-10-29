Book review: Haruki Murakami’s book on writing evokes sense of deja vu

Haruki Murakami's Novelist As A Vocation, a book of 11 essays about the author's thoughts on writing and his life as a novelist. PHOTOS: AFP, HARVILL SECKER
Ho Ai Li
Assistant Life Editor
Updated
Published
12 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Novelist As A Vocation
By Haruki Murakami, translated by Philip Gabriel and Ted Goossen
Non-fiction/Harvill Secker/Hardcover/210 pages/$37.45/Books Kinokuniya

3 stars

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top