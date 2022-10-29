Book review: Haruki Murakami’s book on writing evokes sense of deja vu

Novelist As A Vocation
By Haruki Murakami, translated by Philip Gabriel and Ted Goossen
Non-fiction/Harvill Secker/Hardcover/210 pages/$37.45/Books Kinokuniya
3 stars
Novelist As A Vocation
By Haruki Murakami, translated by Philip Gabriel and Ted Goossen
Non-fiction/Harvill Secker/Hardcover/210 pages/$37.45/Books Kinokuniya
3 stars
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.