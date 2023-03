By Laura Purcell

Fiction/Bloomsbury Publishing/Hardcover/304 pages/$28.46/Books Kinokuniya

3 stars

Jenny Wilcox has been hired to spy on Lilith, the actress whose captivating performances at London’s Mercury Theatre have drawn large crowds. Obsessed and seemingly possessed by Melpomene, the Greek goddess of tragedy, Lilith’s increasingly erratic behaviour puts the theatre on edge.