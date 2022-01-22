Book review: American foreign policy through Singapore eyes

America: A Singapore Perspective

Edited by Tommy Koh and Daljit Singh

This book is an invaluable guide to helping Singaporeans understand the complex domestic realities underlying the foreign policy of the United States.

Its 29 essays, written by some of the most astute observers of Singapore's relations with the US, do not extol America and its values, but subject them to critical scrutiny. The authors celebrate what America has achieved, but only to the extent that they also reject the shortcomings of the American Dream experienced by Americans themselves and by their global partners.

Edited by Singapore diplomat Tommy Koh and veteran analyst Daljit Singh, the book's publication is timely.

It analyses the enduring basis of the relationship between the US and Asia, which is currently being tested by the challenge posed to American supremacy by China and Russia. Its bottom line is that America is not in terminal decline, but must not take its ties with friends for granted.

Several chapters build on the provenance of today's America. They provide a lucid account of the checks and balances embedded in the everyday functioning of American politics.

The global agency of the American dollar - explained in historical detail by The Straits Times' Vikram Khanna - is accompanied by the country's technological inventiveness, world-class universities and a pro-business environment that contribute to America's power and its ability to hold other nations to account.

True, the coronavirus pandemic laid bare the dismal divisions in America over facts and science under former president Donald Trump's administration.

But former Singapore diplomat Ariel Tan notes the happy irony that, in spite of its vocal "anti-vaxxers", the US produced "the world's two most effective vaccines for the virus".

Sociologist Kwok Kian-Woon warns, however, of the steady erosion of social capital in the US. The availability of that capital is predicated on the assumption of "its citizens not treating one another as enemies".

Koh sums up the import of the book when he notes that "America leads best abroad when it is united at home".

Several ST journalists deal perceptively with prominent examples of domestic discord in the US: ethnonationalism (Nirmal Ghosh), race and class (Charissa Yong), guns (Jeremy Au Yong), science scepticism (Audrey Tan), abortion (Lydia Lim) and immigration (Chua Mui Hoong).