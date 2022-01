Natural history/Epigram Books/Hardcover/188 pages/$40 before GST/Available here

4 out of 5

This handsome coffee-table book is a bargain at the price. A co-publication by the Embassy of France in Singapore and the National Library Board, it brings home a little-known slice of Singapore natural history that hitherto had been confined to the Museum National d'Histoire Naturelle (National Museum of Natural History) in Paris.