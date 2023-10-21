Book Box: Short tales on South Korean women, zero-sum games, mental illness and more

The first book of short stories by Cho Nam-joo to appear in English translation sees the South Korean writer return to the stories of everyday women who live under the demands of patriarchy and family. It is, however, a collection with uneven rewards.

Cho is the author of the best-selling novel Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 (2020), which sparked a debate on feminism in South Korea and catapulted the writer to global fame, as the book was longlisted for the United States’ National Book Award.

Miss Kim Knows And Other Stories, translated by Jamie Chang, is composed of eight short stories – many of which see the recurrence of the titular name, a reminder of everyday women in their varied manifestations and a nod to Cho’s earlier novel.

