Retreat in the face of rapid change

Mishra, the son of a Brahmin railway worker, grew up in the North Indian city of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. His family was impoverished after the post-independence land reforms, but he also grew up with "huge privileges", he says. "It was an ambiguous inheritance."

They had books in the house, and being born "upper-caste" also gave him confidence.

"As I describe in the novel, if you are born low-caste, you suffer from all kinds of insecurities and neuroses. You're constantly full of shame about how you look to other people, how you speak, how you dress. I didn't have those disadvantages. I knew other people respected me automatically because of my Brahmin surname."

Mishra has been living in London since 2008 with his wife, British book editor Mary Mount, and their 14-year-old daughter. But he adds that he still feels "a bit like an outsider" there and, "in terms of feeling totally comfortable in my skin, I feel like that only in Asia".

He was a student of commerce at the University of Allahabad in India, but what he really wanted to do was write an English novel.

His first book, the travelogue Butter Chicken In Ludhiana, came out in 1995.

Not long after that, during a stint as an editor at HarperCollins in India, he made a name for himself when he "discovered" Arundhati Roy's The God Of Small Things. Seeing its potential, he sent the manuscript to an agent in Britain. The novel was eventually published to much acclaim and won the 1997 Booker Prize.

His own debut novel, The Romantics, about the sentimental education of a young man in India, was published in 1999.

There are many writers Mishra admires. Among them are "people who are not very well known in the West", he says.

He lists a few: Indonesian playwright Goenawan Mohamad, Australian writer Michelle de Kretser and Indian novelist Anuradha Roy.

The publishing scene, he adds, has grown more homogeneous.

"(Tanzania-born novelist) Abdulrazak Gurnah won the Nobel Prize in literature last year and you couldn't find a single critic to write a 4,000-, 5,000-word appreciation of his work because writers coming from elsewhere have been neglected by publishing culture.

"All the attention has been given to a few writers in Europe and America. If (British writer) Martin Amis publishes a novel, he gets blanket coverage in all the papers.

"There needs to be a broader Asian public sphere, otherwise you remain parasitic, overly dependent on New York and London for publishing, for validation."

One of the characters in Run And Hide is a well-off young writer called Alia, who is doing an expose on a global financial scandal. She also spends lots of time on Twitter.

Mishra says he does not maintain a presence on social media. "I really don't have the time to do it. My daily routine was set a long time ago, which is of reading, writing, taking walks and exercise."

He adds: "I do think the damage social media has caused to our politics, to the health of democracy around the world, outweighs the benefits we've gained from it."

At the end of Run And Hide, the narrator retreats to a monastery.

Immuring himself from the world is "definitely not" Mishra's own plan, the author adds.

"But speaking more generally, that is the conclusion of many people who don't want to be part of this very hectic world of progress and self-advancement and competition and consumerism, who want to be on the sidelines, who want to live a quiet life.

"For them, the options are very few, and often come down to running and hiding."

•Run And Hide ($29.95) is available at Books Kinokuniya.