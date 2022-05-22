Literary translation as an outlet of creativity

Jeremy Tiang, one of Singapore's most prolific Chinese-to-English translators, has a piece of advice for aspiring translators: Just do it.

"I have a master's in theatre - I have no translation degree," says the 45-year-old via Zoom from his home in New York.

"I learnt by experience, learnt from other translators, learnt by being edited, learnt by participating in workshops, learnt by teaching."

In the decade since he started translating in earnest, Tiang's star has been rising. This year, he became the first Singaporean to judge the prestigious International Booker Prize, the results of which will be announced on Thursday.

He is the translator of about 25 books, including novels by Singapore's Yeng Pway Ngon and Chinese author Yan Geling, and film star Jackie Chan's 2015 autobiography, Never Grow Up.

"I feel like I've been very lucky to be able to work with authors whose work I love," says Tiang, who won the Singapore Literature Prize for his English-language novel State Of Emergency (2017).

Tiang, who is of Sri Lankan-Tamil and Malaysian Chinese heritage, grew up in an English-speaking household. He read English at Oxford University and trained as an actor at Drama Centre London.

Although he had studied at the Chinese High School, his interest in Chinese literature developed when he was in his 20s.

His first translated work was Quah Sy Ren and Tan Ing How's play The Assassin, The Medium And The Massage Girl, which he submitted to a translation competition by London's Gate Theatre around 2006. "It didn't win, but it's one of the things I did that made me think - I want to do more of this."

He has been doing more teaching recently, but says there were several years when all his income came from literary translation.

Though Singapore has seen an explosion of literary talent in the past decade, he would like to see the same energy in the translation space. "We have these four separate languages, and the literatures aren't talking to one another enough."

There needs to be support for literary translators at all stages of their careers, he adds.

"Mentorships are invaluable for people just starting out, but ongoing training and funding for mid-career translators is needed too."

One of the first novels Tiang translated was Unrest by Yeng in 2012. He laments that Yeng, a Cultural Medallion recipient who died last year, never really received the recognition he deserved.

"Reading Yeng Pway Ngon and seeing how small his readership was in Singapore just made me sad and I knew I had to do something about that."

One of the most eye-opening things about being a literary translator is having to familiarise himself with the "different Chineses" in mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. In Singapore, "diu diao" means "throw away", but a mainland speaker would probably say "reng diao".

There is also the question of what should be left untranslated.

"Increasingly, I'm trying to not translate (into) words like dumpling. When I see the word 'dumpling' in translated text, it doesn't tell me anything. Is it a yuntun? Is it a chaoshou? Is it a jiaozi?

"It's about expanding the range of vocabulary readers might have access to and hoping that they broaden their understanding of whatever these periods of history or these cultural references are."

He admires translators such as Singaporean Alfian Sa'at, American Jennifer Croft - who translates Polish Nobel literary laureate Olga Tokarczuk's works - and Tiffany Tsao of Indonesia.

He is translating books by Yeng and Singapore author Hai Fan. His translation of Chinese writer Zhang Yueran's novel Cocoon is out later this year, and his English version of Taiwanese writer Wei Yu-Chia's play Da Dong Wu Yuan ("Big Zoo") will be staged in New York in 2024.

He believes that everyone should try translating, even if they do not plan to become a translator.

"I think everyone should sing, everyone should draw, everyone should write and everyone should translate. Having these outlets of creativity would be very freeing," he says.