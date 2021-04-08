Bond with art outdoors

Fourteen outdoor art installations have sprung up in parks on the coast-to-coast trail between Jurong and Punggol. These text-based works by Singapore artists are on display till June 6 as part of Rewritten: The World Ahead Of Us - a project by the National Arts Council's Public Art Trust. Toh Wen Li highlights five works to see
