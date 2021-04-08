Bond with art outdoors

JIAN BY CHERYL CHIW:A short trek up a grassy slope at Punggol Waterway Park will lead visitors to this stainless-steel sculpture inspired by the Chinese character "jian". The word could mean "in between", "within" or "room", and is composed of the characters for "door" and "sun". Visitors are invited to play music on their phones; the artist's playlist can be accessed via a QR code. They can place the devices in a niche in the structure and listen to the music reverberating in the sculpture's cavity. Talk about leaving room for interpretation.

PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG