Big ideas for small spaces

With hybrid work arrangements here to stay, how do you create more room at home for work and play? Here are 10 tips from experts

Arts Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

One of the clearest trends the post-Covid-19 era will usher in is the hybrid work arrangement. This means that many will work almost entirely from home, putting pressure on already limited space.

While parents will welcome spending more time with their children, an additional home office-cum-study could put more pressure on already limited space.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 03, 2022, with the headline Big ideas for small spaces. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top