Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) First Person Singular by Haruki Murakami

2. (1) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

3. (3) How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino

4. (9) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

5. (4) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

6. (8) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #1: A Hero Born by Jin Yong

6. (6) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

6. (-) There's No Such Thing As An Easy Job by Kikuko Tsumura

7. (5) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

7. (10) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

8. (10) Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-joo

9. (7) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #4: A Heart Divided by Jin Yong

10. (-) The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (3) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

3. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (-) The Seven Habits Of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey

5. (5) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

6. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (7) Think Again by Adam Grant

8. (-) Stranger To My World by Md Sharif Uddin

9. (-) The World For Sale by Javier Blas and Jack Farchy

10. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

3. (2) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

4. (5) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

5. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

6. (-) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

7. (8) Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

8. (-) Matilda by Roald Dahl

9. (6) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

10. (-) Spy X Family Vol. 1 by Tatsuya Endo

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.