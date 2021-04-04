Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

2. (2) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

3. (4) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

4. (3) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

5. (5) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

6. (7) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #4: A Heart Divided by Jin Yong

7. (-) September Love by Lang Leav

8. (-) There's No Such Thing As An Easy Job by Kikuko Tsumura

9. (10) Hidden In Plain Sight by Jeffrey Archer

9. (9) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

10. (-) The Duke And I by Julia Quinn

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (2) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

3. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (5) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

6. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear

7. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

8. (7) Think Again by Adam Grant

9. (-) The Psychology Of Stupidity by Jean-Francois Marmion

10. (-) The Seven Habits Of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (-) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

3. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

4. (2) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

5. (5) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

6. (-) Raya And The Last Dragon by Igloo Books

7. (6) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

8. (7) Geronimo Stilton #77: The Last Resort Oasis by Geronimo Stilton

9. (8) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

10. (-) They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.