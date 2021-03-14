Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (-) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

2. (6) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

3. (1) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

4. (3) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

5. (5) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

6. (10) September Love by Lang Leav

7. (4) The Duke And I by Julia Quinn

8. (7) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

9. (-) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

10. (-) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

10. (-) Hidden In Plain Sight by Jeffrey Archer

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (2) Think Again by Adam Grant

3. (8) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

4. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

5. (9) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

6. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

8. (-) My Story: Justice In The Wilderness by Tommy Thomas

9. (3) How To Avoid A Climate Disaster by Bill Gates

10. (7) Atomic Habits by James Clear

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

2. (3) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

3. (2) The 130-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

4. (9) Geronimo Stilton #77: The Last Resort Oasis by Geronimo Stilton

5. (6) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

5. (-) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

6. (4) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

7. (8) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #8: Out Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

8. (-) Matilda by Roald Dahl

9. (-) The Witches by Roald Dahl

10. (-) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.