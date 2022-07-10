Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (2) Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover

3. (3) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

4. (4) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

5. (5) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

6. (7) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

7. (10) Twisted Games by Ana Huang

8. (-) All Your Perfects by Colleen Hoover

9. (9) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

10. (-) Twisted Hate by Ana Huang

NON-FICTION

1. (4) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee

2. (3) The Last Fools: The Eight Immortals Of Lee Kuan Yew edited by Peh Shing Huei

3. (1) Fandi: Honour & Sacrifice by Durga Poonambalam

4. (5) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

5. (2) Always Have Enough Money by Tan Ooi Boon

6. (-) 60 Years At The Singapore Bar by TPB Menon

7. (7) Atomic Habits by James Clear

8. (9) Don't Worry by Shunmyo Masuno

9. (-) Thinking, Fast And Slow by Daniel Kahneman

10. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

10. (-) The Food Of Singapore Malays by Khir Johari

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2023 by National Geographic

2. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club #3: On Purpose by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Treehouse Tales by Andy Griffiths

4. (8) Geronimo Stilton #81: The Super Cup Face-Off by Geronimo Stilton

5. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

6. (6) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green

7. (-) A Good Girl's Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson

8. (-) The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han

9. (9) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

10. (7) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.