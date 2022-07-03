Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (3) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (2) Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover

3. (4) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

4. (-) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

5. (7) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

6. (5) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

7. (1) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

8. (6) Twisted Love by Ana Huang

9. (-) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

10. (-) Twisted Games by Ana Huang

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Fandi: Honour & Sacrifice by Durga Poonambalam

2. (6) Always Have Enough Money by Tan Ooi Boon

3. (4) The Last Fools: The Eight Immortals Of Lee Kuan Yew edited by Peh Shing Huei

4. (3) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee

5. (8) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

6. (7) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (2) Atomic Habits by James Clear

8. (-) Plantation To Parliament by Lee Bee Wah and Hong Weixi

9. (9) Don't Worry by Shunmyo Masuno

10. (10) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2023 by National Geographic

2. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club #3: On Purpose by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Treehouse Tales by Andy Griffiths

4. (5) The World's Worst Pets by David Walliams

5. (7) Wotakoi Vol. 6 by Fujita

6. (9) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green

7. (7) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

8. (-) Geronimo Stilton #81: The Super Cup Face-Off by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

10. (-) The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores