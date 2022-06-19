Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (3) Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover

3. (4) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

4. (6) Book Lovers by Emily Henry

5. (7) Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

6. (-) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

7. (5) All Your Perfects by Colleen Hoover

8. (8) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

9. (-) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

10. (2) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Fandi: Honour & Sacrifice by Durga Poonambalam

2. (2) Atomic Habits by James Clear

3. (8) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (4) The Last Fools: The Eight Immortals Of Lee Kuan Yew edited by Peh Shing Huei

4. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (-) The World In 2050 by Hamish McRae

7. (6) Plantation To Parliament by Lee Bee Wah and Hong Weixi

8. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

9. (10) Always Have Enough Money by Tan Ooi Boon

10. (-) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

CHILDREN'S

1. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2023 by National Geographic

2. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #3: On Purpose by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) The World's Worst Pets by David Walliams

4. (-) Treehouse Tales by Andy Griffiths

5. (6) A Good Girl's Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson

6. (10) You've Reached Sam by Dustin Thao

7. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

8. (5) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green

9. (-) Spy X Family Vol. 1 by Tatsuya Endo

10. (7) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #14: The Keepers Of The Empire by Geronimo Stilton

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.