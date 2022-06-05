Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (6) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

3. (2) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

4. (3) Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover

5. (8) Book Lovers by Emily Henry

6. (4) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

7. (-) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

8. (5) Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

9. (10) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

10. (7) The Fine Print by Lauren Asher

NON-FICTION

1. (2) Atomic Habits by James Clear

2. (1) The Last Fools: The Eight Immortals Of Lee Kuan Yew edited by Peh Shing Huei

2. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (3) Don't Worry by Shunmyo Masuno

4. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (10) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel

6. (-) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

7. (-) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga

8. (-) Fandi: Honour & Sacrifice by Durga Poonambalam

9. (7) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

10. (-) Red Roulette by Desmond Shum

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #3: On Purpose by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2023 by National Geographic

3. (6) The World's Worst Pets by David Walliams

4. (3) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

5. (5) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

6. (4) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green

7. (5) InvestiGators #4: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

8. (7) The 143-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

9. (8) Spy X Family Vol. 1 by Tatsuya Endo

10. (7) You've Reached Sam by Dustin Thao

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstore