Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (4) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

2. (1) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

3. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

4. (3) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

4. (6) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

5. (5) September Love by Lang Leav

6. (10) Before The Coffee Gets Cold: Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

6. (-) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

7. (7) A Dog's Perfect Christmas by W. Bruce Cameron

8. (8) Camino Winds by John Grisham

9. (9) The Other People by C. J. Tudor

10. (-) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

2. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

3. (2) Think Again by Adam Grant

4. (3) A Promised Land by Barack Obama

5. (6) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

6. (7) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

7. (-) Journey In Blue by Yee Jenn Jong

8. (9) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (-) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

10. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

2. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

5. (5) The 130-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

6. (6) Keeper Of The Lost Cities #8.5: Unlocked by Shannon Messenger

7. (7) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

8. (8) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #8: Out Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) The Witches by Roald Dahl

10. (10) Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.