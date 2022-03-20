Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover

2. (2) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

3. (4) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

4. (3) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

5. (5) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

6. (8) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

7. (-) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai

8. (9) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

9. (6) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

10. (7) Crescent City #2: House Of Sky And Breath by Sarah J. Maas

NON-FICTION

1. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

1. (6) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

2. (6) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

3. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (-) Mindset by Carol S. Dweck

7. (-) Manifest by Roxie Nafousi

8. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear

8. (-) Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga

9. (9) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

9. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

10. (7) Surrounded By Setbacks by Thomas Erikson

10. (-) Move by Parag Khanna

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green

2. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) InvestiGators #4: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

4. (-) A Good Girl's Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson

5. (5) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

6. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

7. (9) The 143-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

8. (-) Geronimo Stilton #80: Have A Heart, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

9. (6) You've Reached Sam by Dustin Thao

10. (8) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #14: The Keepers Of The Empire by Geronimo Stilton

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.