Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover

2. (2) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

3. (5) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

4. (3) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

5. (6) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

6. (10) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

7. (4) Crescent City #2: House Of Sky And Breath by Sarah J. Maas

8. (-) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

9. (8) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

10. (-) Crescent City #1: House Of Earth And Blood by Sarah J. Maas

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear

2. (5) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (6) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (9) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (3) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

6. (7) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

6. (-) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

7. (8) Surrounded By Setbacks by Thomas Erikson

8. (10) Think Again by Adam Grant

9. (-) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

10. (10) In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story edited by Sumiko Tan

CHILDREN'S

1. (6) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green

2. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

3. (2) InvestiGators #4: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

4. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

5. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

6. (5) You've Reached Sam by Dustin Thao

7. (8) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

8. (9) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #14: The Keepers Of The Empire by Geronimo Stilton

9. (7) The 143-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

10. (-) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.