Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover

2. (2) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

3. (4) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

4. (3) Crescent City #2: House Of Sky And Breath by Sarah J. Maas

5. (6) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

6. (5) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

7. (7) The Fine Print by Lauren Asher

8. (-) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

9. (10) The Gift Of Everything by Lang Leav

9. (-) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

10. (8) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear

2. (-) Manifest by Roxie Nafousi

3. (3) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

4. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

6. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

7. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

8. (8) Surrounded By Setbacks by Thomas Erikson

9. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (4) In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story edited by Sumiko Tan

10. (-) Think Again by Adam Grant

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) InvestiGators #4: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

3. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

4. (5) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

5. (-) You've Reached Sam by Dustin Thao

6. (-) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green

7. (4) The 143-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

8. (-) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

9. (6) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #14: The Keepers Of The Empire by Geronimo Stilton

10. (7) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.