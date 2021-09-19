Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (-) Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney

2. (3) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

3. (6) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

4. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

4. (4) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

5. (-) Normal People by Sally Rooney

6. (8) Dune by Frank Herbert

7. (-) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

7. (5) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai

7. (2) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

8. (7) How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino

9. (-) The Book Of Two Ways by Jodi Picoult

10. (-) The President's Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

2. (6) Invention: A Life by James Dyson

3. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

5. (7) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear

7. (8) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

8. (5) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

9. (9) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (4) Winston Choo: A Soldier At Heart by Winston Choo, Chua Siew San and Judith d'Silva

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

3. (7) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

4. (-) Geronimo Stilton #79: Garbage Dump Disaster by Geronimo Stilton

4. (4) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

5. (5) Megamonster by David Walliams

6. (8) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

7. (-) Chainsaw Man Vol. 6 by Tatsuki Fujimoto

8. (-) The Boss Baby Family Business Junior Novelisation by Stacia Deutsch

9. (-) Pokemon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic

10. (9) They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.