Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (-) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (5) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

3. (1) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

4. (3) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

5. (4) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai

6. (6) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

7. (2) How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino

8. (9) Dune by Frank Herbert

9. (5) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

10. (-) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

2. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (-) Winston Choo: A Soldier At Heart by Winston Choo, Chua Siew San and Judith d'Silva

5. (4) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

6. (-) Invention: A Life by James Dyson

7. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

8. (9) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

9. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (-) Think Again by Adam Grant

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) White Coat Tales by Suffian Hakim and Eugene Lim

3. (3) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

5. (5) Megamonster by David Walliams

6. (7) Geronimo Stilton #78: Mysterious Eye Of The Dragon by Geronimo Stilton

7. (-) Demon Slayer Vol. 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge

7. (6) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

8. (10) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

9. (-) They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera

10. (9) As Good As Dead by Holly Jackson

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.