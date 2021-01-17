Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (6) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

2. (-) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

3. (2) Before The Coffee Gets Cold: Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

4. (4) September Love by Lang Leav

5. (-) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

6. (8) A Dog's Perfect Christmas by W. Bruce Cameron

7. (3) Death On The Nile by Agatha Christie

8. (-) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

9. (-) The Other People by C. J. Tudor

10. (-) To Sleep In A Sea Of Stars by Christopher Paolini

NON-FICTION

1. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (1) A Promised Land by Barack Obama

3. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (5) Atomic Habits by James Clear

6. (5) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

7. (6) Journey In Blue by Yee Jenn Jong

8. (-) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

9. (9) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (7) The Psychology Of Stupidity by Jean-Francois Marmion

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

2. (3) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

3. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

4. (5) The 130-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

5. (-) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #8: Out Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

6. (7) Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

7. (8) Charlie And The Great Glass Elevator by Roald Dahl

8. (10) Sherlock Sam And The Seafaring Scourge On Sentosa by A. J. Low

9. (-) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

10. (-) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores