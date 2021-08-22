Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (6) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

2. (2) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

3. (4) How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino

3. (-) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

3. (1) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

4. (3) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

5. (8) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

6. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

6. (-) Eight Detectives by Alex Pavesi

6. (7) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

7. (-) The President's Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

8. (10) Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

9. (-) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

10. (9) Strange Tales From A Chinese Studio by Pu Songling

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (5) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki

3. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (2) Atomic Habits by James Clear

5. (4) Winston Choo: A Soldier At Heart by Winston Choo, Chua Siew San and Judith d'Silva

6. (6) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

7. (7) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

8. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (8) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

10. (-) Effortless by Greg McKeown

10. (-) Think Again by Adam Grant

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (-) White Coat Tales by Suffian Hakim and Eugene Lim

3. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

4. (3) Geronimo Stilton #78: Mysterious Eye Of The Dragon by Geronimo Stilton

5. (5) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

6. (4) Megamonster by David Walliams

7. (9) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

8. (6) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

9. (-) Minecraft: The Dragon by Nicky Drayden

10. (8) Demon Slayer Vol. 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.