Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

2. (-) Bloody Foreigners by Neil Humphreys

3. (-) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

4. (1) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

5. (5) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

6. (4) The President's Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

7. (5) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

8. (4) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

9. (7) Love Your Life by Sophie Kinsella

10. (-) Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Winston Choo: A Soldier At Heart by Winston Choo, Chua Siew San and Judith d'Silva

2. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (8) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (5) Standing Tall by Peh Shing Huei

7. (-) Noise by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein

8. (4) Atomic Habits by James Clear

8. (10) Secret Singapore by Heidi Sarna and Jerome Lim

9. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (-) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) Megamonster by David Walliams

3. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

4. (5) Geronimo Stilton #78: Mysterious Eye Of The Dragon by Geronimo Stilton

5. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

6. (6) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

7. (8) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

8. (7) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

9. (-) They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera

10. (9) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

• This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.