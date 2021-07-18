Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

2. (6) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

3. (5) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

4. (7) The President's Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

4. (9) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

5. (-) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

5. (2) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

6. (8) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

7. (-) Love Your Life by Sophie Kinsella

8. (10) The Cat And The City by Nick Bradley

9. (4) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

10. (-) A Time For Mercy by John Grisham

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Winston Choo: A Soldier At Heart by Winston Choo, Chua Siew San and Judith d'Silva

2. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (7) Atomic Habits by James Clear

5. (2) Standing Tall by Peh Shing Huei

6. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (5) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

9. (9) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

10. (-) Secret Singapore by Heidi Sarna and Jerome Lim

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

3. (2) Megamonster by David Walliams

4. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

5. (-) Geronimo Stilton #78: Mysterious Eye Of The Dragon by Geronimo Stilton

6. (5) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

7. (6) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

8. (8) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

9. (9) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

10. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.