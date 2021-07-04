Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (-) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (2) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

3. (9) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

4. (1) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

5. (3) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

6. (8) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

7. (6) The President's Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

8. (-) Lonely Castle In The Mirror by Mizuki Tsujimura

9. (4) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

10. (9) Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Standing Tall by Peh Shing Huei

2. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (5) Noise by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein

5. (8) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

6. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (-) Secret Singapore by Heidi Sarna and Jerome Lim

8. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (-) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

10. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

3. (-) Megamonster by David Walliams

4. (3) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

5. (5) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

6. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

7. (6) They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera

8. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

9. (-) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

10. (-) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.