Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

2. (8) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

3. (4) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

4. (6) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

5. (5) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

6. (9) The President's Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

7. (-) The Woman In The Window by A. J. Finn

8. (3) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

8. (-) The Invisible Life Of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab

9. (-) Red, White And Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

9. (1) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

10. (-) Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-joo

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Standing Tall by Peh Shing Huei

2. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (5) Noise by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein

6. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (-) Has China Won? by Kishore Mahbubani

8. (8) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

9. (4) Atomic Habits by James Clear

10. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

10. (9) Think Again by Adam Grant

CHILDREN'S

1. (2) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (1) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

3. (5) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

4. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

5. (3) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

6. (-) They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera

7. (6) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

8. (-) Demon Slayer Vol. 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge

9. (-) Geronimo Stilton #77: The Last Resort Oasis by Geronimo Stilton

10. (9) Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 8 by Gege Akutami

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.