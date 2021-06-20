Bestsellers

1. (2) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

2. (-) How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino

3. (4) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

4. (6) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

5. (7) Lonely Castle In The Mirror by Mizuki Tsujimura

6. (5) The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis

7. (8) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

8. (9) The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

9. (-) The Woman In The Window by A.J. Finn

10. (1) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

1. (1) Standing Tall by Peh Shing Huei

2. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (5) Noise by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein

5. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (4) Atomic Habits by James Clear

7. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (8) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

9. (-) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

10. (9) Think Again by Adam Grant