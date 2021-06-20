Bestsellers

  • Published
    16 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

1. (2) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
2. (-) How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino
3. (4) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim
4. (6) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan
5. (7) Lonely Castle In The Mirror by Mizuki Tsujimura
6. (5) The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis
7. (8) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller
8. (9) The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson
9. (-) The Woman In The Window by A.J. Finn
10. (1) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

1. (1) Standing Tall by Peh Shing Huei
2. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
3. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
4. (5) Noise by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein
5. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
6. (4) Atomic Habits by James Clear
7. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
8. (8) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
9. (-) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson
10. (9) Think Again by Adam Grant

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 20, 2021, with the headline 'Bestsellers'. Subscribe