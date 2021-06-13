Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

2. (2) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

3. (5) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

4. (3) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

5. (6) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

6. (7) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

7. (9) Lonely Castle In The Mirror by Mizuki Tsujimura

8. (-) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

9. (-) The President's Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

10. (-) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #1: A Hero Born by Jin Yong

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Standing Tall by Peh Shing Huei

2. (5) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (4) Atomic Habits by James Clear

5. (2) Noise by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein

6. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (10) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

9. (7) The Goh Chok Tong Story Vols. 1 And 2 by Peh Shing Huei

9. (9) Think Again by Adam Grant

10. (-) How To Avoid A Climate Disaster by Bill Gates

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

2. (2) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

4. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

5. (6) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

6. (9) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

7. (7) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

8. (5) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

9. (-) Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 8 by Gege Akutami

10. (-) Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 2 by Gege Akutami

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.