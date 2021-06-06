Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

2. (2) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

3. (-) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

4. (-) How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino

5. (5) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

6. (4) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

7. (-) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

8. (-) Murder On The Orient Express by Agatha Christie

9. (5) Lonely Castle In The Mirror by Mizuki Tsujimura

10. (-) Seven Years Of Darkness by Jeong You-jeong

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Standing Tall by Peh Shing Huei

2. (2) Noise by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein

3. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (4) Atomic Habits by James Clear

5. (6) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

6. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (8) The Goh Chok Tong Story Vols. 1 And 2 by Peh Shing Huei

8. (9) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (4) Think Again by Adam Grant

10. (10) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

2. (2) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

4. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

5. (6) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

6. (7) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

7. (5) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

8. (-) Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

9. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

10. (9) Geronimo Stilton #77: The Last Resort Oasis by Geronimo Stilton

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.