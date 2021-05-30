Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

2. (6) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

3. (3) First Person Singular by Haruki Murakami

4. (7) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

5. (4) Lonely Castle In The Mirror by Mizuki Tsujimura

5. (6) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

6. (-) Death On The Nile by Agatha Christie

7. (10) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #4: A Heart Divided by Jin Yong

8. (-) A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik

9. (-) September Love by Lang Leav

10. (-) The Devil And The Dark Water by Stuart Turton

10. (8) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Standing Tall by Peh Shing Huei

2. (-) Noise by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein

3. (5) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (4) Atomic Habits by James Clear

4. (10) Think Again by Adam Grant

5. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

7. (7) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

8. (6) The Goh Chok Tong Story Vols. 1 And 2 by Peh Shing Huei

9. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (8) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

2. (2) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

4. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

5. (7) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

6. (-) Shadow And Bone by Leigh Bardugo

6. (8) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

7. (-) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

8. (-) Siege And Storm by Leigh Bardugo

9. (-) Geronimo Stilton #77: The Last Resort Oasis by Geronimo Stilton

10. (5) World Of Science: Adventures In The Human Body by Karen Kwek

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.