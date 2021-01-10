Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) There's No Such Thing As An Easy Job by Kikuko Tsumura

2. (5) Before The Coffee Gets Cold: Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

3. (3) Death On The Nile by Agatha Christie

4. (2) September Love by Lang Leav

5. (4) Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

6. (5) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

7. (-) Normal People by Sally Rooney

8. (-) A Dog's Perfect Christmas by W. Bruce Cameron

9. (-) Nothing Ventured by Jeffrey Archer

10. (-) My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing

NON-FICTION

1. (1) A Promised Land by Barack Obama

2. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear

5. (5) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

6. (-) Journey In Blue by Yee Jenn Jong

7. (7) The Psychology Of Stupidity by Jean-Francois Marmion

8. (-) Has China Won? by Kishore Mahbubani

9. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (-) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

10. (-) Mindset by Carol S. Dweck

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

2. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

3. (2) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

5. (3) The 130-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

6. (7) Code Name Bananas by David Walliams

7. (8) Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

8. (-) Charlie And The Great Glass Elevator by Roald Dahl

9. (5) The Trials Of Apollo #5: The Tower Of Nero by Rick Riordan

10. (9) Sherlock Sam And The Seafaring Scourge On Sentosa by A.J. Low

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.