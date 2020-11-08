Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (-) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

1. (3) Love Your Life by Sophie Kinsella

2. (-) September Love by Lang Leav

3. (-) Murder On The Orient Express by Agatha Christie

4. (5) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

5. (4) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

5. (1) Before The Coffee Gets Cold: Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

6. (-) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

7. (6) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

8. (8) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

9. (-) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

10. (9) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

NON-FICTION

1. (5) PAP V. PAP by Cherian George and Donald Low

2. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (3) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

5. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (10) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

7. (7) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

8. (-) The Psychology Of Stupidity by Jean-Francois Marmion

8. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (6) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

10. (9) No Rules Rules by Reed Hastings and Erin Meyer

CHILDREN’S

1. (1) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) The Trials Of Apollo #5: The Tower Of Nero by Rick Riordan

3. (-) Sherlock Sam And The Seafaring Scourge On Sentosa by A.J. Low

4. (3) A Tale Of Magic #2: A Tale Of Witchcraft by Chris Colfer

5. (7) Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney

6. (5) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #13: The Battle For Crystal Castle by Geronimo Stilton

7. (6) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

8. (4) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

9. (-) InvestiGators #2: Take The Plunge by John Patrick Green

10. (-) Wonder by R.J. Palacio