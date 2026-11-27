Rishi Budhrani (left) and K.P. Sandhu chase their dreams in Bedok To Bollywood, commissioned by the Esplanade for Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts.

Bedok To Bollywood

Rishi Budhrani and KP Sandhu

Esplanade Recital Studio

Nov 26, 8pm

Two friends sit beneath an HDB block in Bedok South, trading impressions of Bollywood screen legends Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, until a non-Indian audience member is gently coaxed onstage to join in the playacting.

It is a warm, playful start to Bedok To Bollywood and the show stays earnest, homespun and a little rough around the edges.

Stand-up comedian Rishi Budhrani and emcee K.P. Sandhu tell a dramatised version of their careers and 25-year friendship in this Esplanade commission which is enjoying a sold-out four-show run at Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts 2026, the Esplanade’s annual showcase of Indian culture.

In a scene set in 2010, Budhrani’s character admits Bollywood is ultimately not his dream, but adds: “Bollywood was a way to teach me how to dream.” That line forms the show’s thesis, charting the idealistic pursuit at the heart of their careers.

Bollywood is often reduced to a trope that South Asians in Singapore either lean into or disavow. Here, it is treated as a meaningful destination rather than a cliche or pipe dream for the Singaporean performers.

The show is strongest when it follows Sandhu’s character to Mumbai. He is a “struggler”, the Mumbai colloquialism for an aspiring actor, but he is regarded as “high class” , staying in a Hyatt while other aspirants arrive by train and scrape by in shared rentals in the outskirts.

When a famous casting director tells him that the papers will write about his affairs, he protests that he has none. The reply: “We’ll create them. That’s how you make it.” This is the meat of the play, where the dream feels within reach but comes at a price .

The Esplanade Recital Studio is a modest, homely space for a story about the glory and pitfalls of chasing dreams. The set is little more than platforms and rectangular stage lights, but production values maximise it: strobe lights and a smoke machine for pizzazz, and solid washes of colour for slower, dramatic moments. Two overhead screens show personal photos and videos or movie clips.

No Bollywood saga is complete without a bevy of classic dance numbers weaving through the scenes. Choreography stays true to the films they first appeared in, skilfully executed by Indian dance group Royalusion, two Chinese dancers (Jeslyn Yang and Shirley Shi) and a Bhangra dance troupe. A Dikir Barat group closes the show with a polished performance of Humko Hamise Chura Lo.

Bedok To Bollywood by Rishi Budhrani and K.P. Sandhu was commissioned by the Esplanade for Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts. PHOTO: JON HO

While billed as interactive, the show does not demand too much from the audience. On opening night, the crowd happily sang and clapped along, but did not lean into the energy by getting up to dance, despite a pre-show notice encouraging it.

As creator, Budhrani plays to his strengths as a comedic storyteller, but there are moments where the pacing sags and some of the comedy strains to compensate. An interval-time comedy set, which he calls obligatory because Esplanade expected one, feels contrived, even if the self-aware nod is meant as a joke. A character’s stutter is unnecessarily exaggerated as a plot device at the climax and an anecdote about Singapore’s education system seems spliced in.

The most affecting moment comes when Sandhu faces the spotlight’s glare and confesses: “But when the director says cut – when you all go home after this show – that’s when I begin pretending.”

Yet even in this moment of tenderness, he seems uneasy, trying to maintain swagger while baring his soul. The work could lean into that vulnerability more.

With every show sold out, the duo have clearly found an audience and their sweet tale of seeing your dreams through deserves further development. Trust the tender moments over the punchlines and Bedok To Bollywood could grow into a poignant work that endures.