A week before Pan was to premiere live at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, tightened Covid-19 safety measures drove it online. The new measures, lasting till June 13, require artistes to be masked for performances in front of live audiences.

Given the high-intensity movements choreographed by The Human Expression (T.H.E) Dance Company artistic director Kuik Swee Boon and resident choreographer Kim Jae Duk, it would not have been feasible for the dancers to perform masked.