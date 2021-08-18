Beauty at a price

Ivory artefacts (above) spanning 40,000 years, including Battle With A Dragon by an anonymous 17th-century ivory sculptor known as Master of the Furies, are part of the Terrible Beauty exhibition at the newly opened Humboldt Forum in Berlin. The show explores the relationships between people, elephants and ivory and how the ivory trade has not only affected lives, but also the population of the creatures. It is one of six inaugural shows in the Forum, which brings together several museum collections in a reconstructed Baroque palace. Located on the site of the demolished East German Parliament and conceived as Germany's equivalent to the Louvre, the Humboldt Forum was originally scheduled to open in 2019, but ran into construction delays. It is now opening in phases over the next two years.PHOTOS: NYTIMES
