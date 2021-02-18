Ballet play

OUTDOOR DANCING (above and right):Ballet aficionados at outdoor ballet classes at Brower Park in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The shutting of theatres and studios in New York due to the pandemic leaves many dancers with nowhere to train. This brought an
OUTDOOR DANCING:Ballet aficionados at outdoor ballet classes at Brower Park in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The shutting of theatres and studios in New York due to the pandemic leaves many dancers with nowhere to train. This brought an eruption of outdoor dance activities, with classes and rehearsals popping up in parks and other public spaces. Even in the depths of winter, some artists and teachers have persisted in bringing people together to dance in the safety of the open air. PHOTOS: NYTIMES
OUTDOOR DANCING (above and right):Ballet aficionados at outdoor ballet classes at Brower Park in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The shutting of theatres and studios in New York due to the pandemic leaves many dancers with nowhere to train. This brought an
OUTDOOR DANCING: Ballet aficionados at outdoor ballet classes at Brower Park in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The shutting of theatres and studios in New York due to the pandemic leaves many dancers with nowhere to train. This brought an eruption of outdoor dance activities, with classes and rehearsals popping up in parks and other public spaces. Even in the depths of winter, some artists and teachers have persisted in bringing people together to dance in the safety of the open air. PHOTOS: NYTIMES
OUTDOOR DANCING (above and right):Ballet aficionados at outdoor ballet classes at Brower Park in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The shutting of theatres and studios in New York due to the pandemic leaves many dancers with nowhere to train. This brought an
HARD AT WORK: Members of a dance troupe warm up on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The group started taking shape in August and has continued to meet regularly, even as mild days have given way to harsher weather.PHOTOS: NYTIMES
  • Published
    5 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 18, 2021, with the headline 'Ballet play'. Subscribe
Topics: 