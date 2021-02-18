Ballet play

OUTDOOR DANCING:Ballet aficionados at outdoor ballet classes at Brower Park in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The shutting of theatres and studios in New York due to the pandemic leaves many dancers with nowhere to train. This brought an eruption of outdoor dance activities, with classes and rehearsals popping up in parks and other public spaces. Even in the depths of winter, some artists and teachers have persisted in bringing people together to dance in the safety of the open air.

PHOTOS: NYTIMES